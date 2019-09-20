AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, GoBowling 250 qualifying (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Federated Auto Parts 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, GoBowling 250 (NBC Sports)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Florida International at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Utah at Southern Cal (FS1)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)
8 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Southern Cal at Baylor (ESPNU)
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at George Mason (ESPN+)
Field hockey
5 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European, BMW PGA Championship (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)
6 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Andrews at High Point Central (WMYV)
9 p.m.: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.) (ESPNU)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: World Cup, Japan vs. Russia (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz at Schalke (FS2)
3 p.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Southampton (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
7 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Moselle Open (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
