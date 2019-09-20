AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, GoBowling 250 qualifying (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Federated Auto Parts 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, GoBowling 250 (NBC Sports)

BOXING

10:30 p.m.: Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Florida International at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Utah at Southern Cal (FS1)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)

8 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Southern Cal at Baylor (ESPNU)

Volleyball

6:30 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at George Mason (ESPN+)

Field hockey

5 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

5 a.m.: European, BMW PGA Championship (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)

6 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Andrews at High Point Central (WMYV)

9 p.m.: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.) (ESPNU)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: World Cup, Japan vs. Russia (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz at Schalke (FS2)

3 p.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Southampton (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

7 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Moselle Open (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments