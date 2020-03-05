AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: ARCA, General Tire 150 (FS1)
COLLEGES
Baseball
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami (ACC)
4 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
6 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Fordham at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
6 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)
6 p.m.: Hoag Classic (Golf)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Boston vs. Atlanta (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Seattle vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA
8 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit (NHL)
8 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Colorado at Vancouver (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Paderborn (FS2)
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
11:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
