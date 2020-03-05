AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: ARCA, General Tire 150 (FS1)

COLLEGES

Baseball

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami (ACC)

4 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

6 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Fordham at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)

6 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)

6 p.m.: Hoag Classic (Golf)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Boston vs. Atlanta (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Seattle vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit (NHL)

8 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Colorado at Vancouver (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Paderborn (FS2)

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)

11:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

Load comments