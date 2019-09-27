AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bank of America ROVAL 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: NHRA, Midwest Nationals qualifying (FS1)

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Brown at Harvard (ESPNews)

8 p.m.: Penn State at Maryland (FS1)

8 p.m.: San Jose State at Air Force (CBS Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Arizona State at California (ESPN)

Men’s soccer

1 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC)

6 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)

GOLF

8 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)

12:30 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: Champions, PURE Insurance Championship (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: North Forsyth at Carver (WMYV)

8:30 p.m.: Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John’s College High (D.C.) (ESPNU)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Union Berlin (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Davis Cup and Fed Cup ITF Junior (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)

5 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)

