AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bank of America ROVAL 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: NHRA, Midwest Nationals qualifying (FS1)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Brown at Harvard (ESPNews)
8 p.m.: Penn State at Maryland (FS1)
8 p.m.: San Jose State at Air Force (CBS Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Arizona State at California (ESPN)
Men’s soccer
1 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC)
6 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)
GOLF
8 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)
12:30 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: Champions, PURE Insurance Championship (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: North Forsyth at Carver (WMYV)
8:30 p.m.: Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John’s College High (D.C.) (ESPNU)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Union Berlin (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Davis Cup and Fed Cup ITF Junior (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)
5 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)
