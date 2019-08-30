BOWLING

3 p.m.: World Women’s Championships (CBS Sports)

COLLEGES

Football

6 p.m.: Rice at Army (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Tulsa at Michigan State (FS1)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at South Florida (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Utah State at Wake Forest (ACC)

9:30 p.m.: Purdue at Nevada (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Colorado State vs. Colorado at Denver (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oregon State (FS1)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: George Washington at UNCG (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: William & Mary at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Creighton at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Furman at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Women’s soccer

4 p.m.: UNCG at Richmond (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Monmouth (ESPN+)

GOLF

5 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)

9:30 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Tour Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: Champions, Shaw Charity Classic (Golf)

6:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.) (ESPNU)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: RB Leipzig at Mönchengladbach (FS2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)

6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

7:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York (NBA)

