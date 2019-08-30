BOWLING
3 p.m.: World Women’s Championships (CBS Sports)
COLLEGES
Football
6 p.m.: Rice at Army (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rutgers (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Tulsa at Michigan State (FS1)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at South Florida (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Utah State at Wake Forest (ACC)
9:30 p.m.: Purdue at Nevada (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Colorado State vs. Colorado at Denver (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oregon State (FS1)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: George Washington at UNCG (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: William & Mary at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Creighton at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Furman at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s soccer
4 p.m.: UNCG at Richmond (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Monmouth (ESPN+)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)
9:30 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Tour Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: Champions, Shaw Charity Classic (Golf)
6:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.) (ESPNU)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: RB Leipzig at Mönchengladbach (FS2)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)
6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
7:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York (NBA)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.