BASEBALL
8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Football
6 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Southern Cal at Colorado (ESPN2)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: UNCG at Western Carolina (ESPN3)
6:30 p.m.: UT-Arlington at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
10 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Western Carolina at UNCG (ESPN+)
Field hockey
5 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
Hockey
7 p.m.: Lake Superior at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
10:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Ledford at Oak Grove (WMYV)
NBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
RUGBY
4 a.m. Saturday: World Cup semifinal, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Mainz (FS2)
2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Southampton (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Veracruz at Tijuana (FS2)
