BASEBALL

8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Football

6 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Southern Cal at Colorado (ESPN2)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: UNCG at Western Carolina (ESPN3)

6:30 p.m.: UT-Arlington at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

10 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Western Carolina at UNCG (ESPN+)

Field hockey

5 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

Hockey

7 p.m.: Lake Superior at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

10:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Ledford at Oak Grove (WMYV)

NBA

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

RUGBY

4 a.m. Saturday: World Cup semifinal, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Mainz (FS2)

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Southampton (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Veracruz at Tijuana (FS2)

