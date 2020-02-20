AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Strat 200 qualifying (FS1)
9 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Racing Strat 200 (FS1)
11 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying (FS1)
COLLEGES
Baseball
3 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Towson at High Point (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Cornell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Kentucky (SEC+)
Softball
3 p.m.: Bucknell at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Duke at Lipscomb (Longhorn Network)
Wrestling
7 p.m.: N.C. State vs. Duke (ACC)
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Merrimack (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Canisius at Quinnipiac (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: VCU at Saint Louis (ESPN2)
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)
2 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)
NBA
7:45 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma City (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
8:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Dallas (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Boston at Calgary (ESPN+)
SOCCER
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)
8 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)
