AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: IMSA, Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying (NBC Sports)
CFL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Toronto (ESPNews)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Lafayette at Princeton (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon (FS1)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Florida State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Field hockey
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Hockey
7 p.m.: Air Force at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)
12:30 p.m.: SAS Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)
GYMNASTICS
10 a.m.: World Championships (Olympic)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Smith at Dudley (WMYV)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Charlotte at Winston-Salem (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Utah at New Orleans (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Columbus (NHL)
7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Men, France vs. Iceland (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Men, Cuba vs. United States (FS1)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Tianjin Open (Tennis)
