AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.: IMSA, Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying (NBC Sports)

CFL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Toronto (ESPNews)

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Lafayette at Princeton (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon (FS1)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Florida State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Field hockey

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Hockey

7 p.m.: Air Force at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)

12:30 p.m.: SAS Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)

GYMNASTICS

10 a.m.: World Championships (Olympic)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Smith at Dudley (WMYV)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Charlotte at Winston-Salem (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Utah at New Orleans (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Columbus (NHL)

7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Men, France vs. Iceland (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Men, Cuba vs. United States (FS1)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Tianjin Open (Tennis)

