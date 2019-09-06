BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement (NBA)

COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Rice (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: William & Mary at Virginia (ACC)

9 p.m.: Marshall at Boise State (ESPN2)

Men’s soccer

4 p.m.: Princeton at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Longwood at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: UNCG at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Harvard at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

Noon: Wofford at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Women’s soccer

9 p.m.: Ohio State at Texas A&M (SEC)

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Open (Golf)

9 a.m.: European Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Parkland at Glenn (WMYV)

10 p.m.: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.) (ESPNU)

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: Premier, Archers vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Men, Netherlands vs. Germany (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Men, Mexico vs. United States at East Rutherford, N.J. (FS1)

TENNIS

Noon: U.S. Open men’s doubles final (ESPN2, ESPN3)

4 p.m.: U.S. Open men’s semifinals (ESPN, ESPN3)

