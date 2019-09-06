BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement (NBA)
COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Rice (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: William & Mary at Virginia (ACC)
9 p.m.: Marshall at Boise State (ESPN2)
Men’s soccer
4 p.m.: Princeton at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Longwood at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: UNCG at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Harvard at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
Noon: Wofford at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s soccer
9 p.m.: Ohio State at Texas A&M (SEC)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Open (Golf)
9 a.m.: European Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Parkland at Glenn (WMYV)
10 p.m.: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.) (ESPNU)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: Premier, Archers vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Men, Netherlands vs. Germany (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Men, Mexico vs. United States at East Rutherford, N.J. (FS1)
TENNIS
Noon: U.S. Open men’s doubles final (ESPN2, ESPN3)
4 p.m.: U.S. Open men’s semifinals (ESPN, ESPN3)
