AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, World of Westgate 200 qualifying (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals qualifying (FS1)
9 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, World of Westgate 200 (FS1)
BASKETBALL
4 a.m.: FIBA World Cup semifinal, Australia vs. Spain (ESPN2)
8 a.m.: FIBA World Cup semifinal, Argentina vs. France (ESPNews)
CFL
10 p.m.: Ottawa at B.C. (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Kansas at Boston College (ACC)
9:15 p.m.: Washington State at Houston (ESPN)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Akron at Maryland (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Campbell (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
3 a.m.: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier (Golf)
6 p.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)
1:30 a.m. Saturday: European, KLM Open (Golf)
3 a.m. Saturday: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Reynolds at Mount Tabor (WMYV)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres at Tijuana UANL (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)
10:30 p.m.: Japan Open (Tennis)
