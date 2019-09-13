AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, World of Westgate 200 qualifying (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, World of Westgate 200 (FS1)

BASKETBALL

4 a.m.: FIBA World Cup semifinal, Australia vs. Spain (ESPN2)

8 a.m.: FIBA World Cup semifinal, Argentina vs. France (ESPNews)

CFL

10 p.m.: Ottawa at B.C. (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Kansas at Boston College (ACC)

9:15 p.m.: Washington State at Houston (ESPN)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Akron at Maryland (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Campbell (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

3 a.m.: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier (Golf)

6 p.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)

1:30 a.m. Saturday: European, KLM Open (Golf)

3 a.m. Saturday: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Reynolds at Mount Tabor (WMYV)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres at Tijuana UANL (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)

10:30 p.m.: Japan Open (Tennis)

