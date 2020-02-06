AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NHRA Winternationals qualifying (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: Harvard at Yale (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Davidson at VCU (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Kent State at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Niagara at Manhattan (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois (FS1)
9 p.m.: South Alabama at Troy (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Central Michigan at Buffalo (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall (FS2)
Men’s lacrosse
4 p.m.: Colgate at Syracuse (ACC)
Women’s lacrosse
4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Mercer at High Point (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Canisius at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)
Wrestling
7 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh (ACC)
FIGURE SKATING
5:30 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)
11 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)
9:30 p.m.: Vic Open (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Toronto at Indiana (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah (ESPN)
NHL
8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas (NHL)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF women, United States vs. Mexico (FS1)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.: Match in Africa, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal (ESPN2)
