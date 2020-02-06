AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NHRA Winternationals qualifying (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

5 p.m.: Harvard at Yale (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Davidson at VCU (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Kent State at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Niagara at Manhattan (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois (FS1)

9 p.m.: South Alabama at Troy (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Central Michigan at Buffalo (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall (FS2)

Men’s lacrosse

4 p.m.: Colgate at Syracuse (ACC)

Women’s lacrosse

4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Mercer at High Point (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Canisius at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)

Wrestling

7 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh (ACC)

FIGURE SKATING

5:30 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)

11 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)

GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)

9:30 p.m.: Vic Open (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Toronto at Indiana (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah (ESPN)

NHL

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas (NHL)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF women, United States vs. Mexico (FS1)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca at Tijuana (FS2)

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.: Match in Africa, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal (ESPN2)

