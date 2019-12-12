COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: NCAA semifinals, Georgetown vs. Stanford at Cary (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: NCAA semifinals, Virginia vs. Wake Forest at Cary (ESPNU)
Football
7 p.m.: FCS quarterfinals, Northern Iowa at James Madison (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: FCS quarterfinals, Montana at Weber State (ESPN2)
Men’s basketball
8 p.m.: Colorado at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Creighton (FS1)
Volleyball
Noon: NCAA, Purdue at Baylor (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: NCAA, Texas A&M at Wisconsin (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: NCAA, Louisville at Texas (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: NCAA, Utah at Stanford (ESPNU)
GOLF
Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)
3 p.m.: Presidents Cup (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Charlotte at Chicago (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota (ESPN)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Hoffenheim (FS2)
