AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Atlanta 250 practice (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 practice (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Georgia 200 practice (FS1)

5 p.m.: Xfinity, Atlanta 250 practice (FS1)

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 practice (FS1)

10:55 p.m.: Formula One, Australian Grand Prix practice (ESPNews)

1:55 a.m. Saturday: Formula One, Australian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN2)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Brandun Lee vs. Camilo Prieto (Showtime)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, The Players Championship (Golf)

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)

