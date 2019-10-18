AUTO RACING
11 p.m.: ARCA, Kansas 150 (FS1)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (ESPN)
CFL
7 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal (ESPNews)
COLLEGES
Basketball
7 p.m.: Duke Countdown to Craziness (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Kentucky Blue-White Game (SEC)
Football
6:30 p.m.: Marshall at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse (ESPN)
8:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern (Big Ten)
10 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State (CBS Sports)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Florida International (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Duke at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)
5 p.m.: Miami at Florida State (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: High Point at Winthrop (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
FIGURE SKATING
11:59 p.m.: Skate America (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)
9:30 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)
1 p.m.: Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)
10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)
2 a.m. Saturday: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.) (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: East Forsyth at Glenn (WMYV)
MLB
7 p.m.: Houston at New York Yankees (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
8 p.m.: New Orleans at New York (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Washington (NHL)
10 p.m.: Carolina at Anaheim (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)
