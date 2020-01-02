COLLEGES
Football
3:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Ohio vs. Nevada (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State (FS1)
7 p.m.: Central Florida at Houston (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Toledo at Ball State (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Wright State at Oakland (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall (FS1)
9 p.m.: Temple at Tulsa (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Rutgers at Nebraska (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Kent State at Bowling Green (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence (FS2)
Hockey
7 p.m.: Western Michigan at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
9 p.m.: Patrick School (N.J.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (ESPN2)
NBA
8 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas, NHL)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
3 a.m. Saturday: ATP Cup (Tennis)
