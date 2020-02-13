AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 practice (FS1)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250 qualifying (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 final practice (FS1)

5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice (FS1)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250 (FS1)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Joseph Jackson vs. Derrick Colemon, Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Toledo (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Davidson at St. Bonaventure (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Yale at Princeton (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Akron at Central Michigan (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Illinois-Chicago at Wright State (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Rider at Siena (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton (FS2)

Baseball

3 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (MLB)

Gymnastics

7 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama (SEC)

8 p.m.: West Virginia/TCU at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Florida at Auburn (SEC)

Hockey

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

8:30 p.m.: Denver at North Dakota (CBS Sports)

Softball

10 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (ESPNU)

Noon: Kansas vs. Georgia (SEC)

1 p.m.: Florida State vs. Washington (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Ohio State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Alabama vs. UCLA (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m.: Indiana at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Wrestling

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

Noon: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

10 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)

NBA

Noon: Rising Stars Practice (NBA)

7 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Rising Stars Challenge (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Montreal at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Columbus (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 p.m.: USATF Indoor Championships (NBC Sports)

