AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS2)

COLLEGES

Football

9:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming (ESPN2)

NCAA women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Brown at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Colorado at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Washington State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ACC)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

Noon: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)

2 a.m. Saturday: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Pittsburgh (NHL)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn 07 at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, León at Tijuana (FS2)

