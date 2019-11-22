AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS2)
COLLEGES
Football
9:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming (ESPN2)
NCAA women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Brown at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Colorado at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Washington State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ACC)
GOLF
2 a.m.: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
Noon: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
2 a.m. Saturday: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Pittsburgh (NHL)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn 07 at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, León at Tijuana (FS2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.