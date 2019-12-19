COLLEGES

Football

2 p.m.: Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo vs. Charlotte (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Frisco Bowl, Utah State vs. Kent State (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: NCAA Division III final, Wis.-Whitewater vs. Northern Central (Ill.) (ESPNU)

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Central Connecticut State at Penn State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Binghamton at Pittsburgh (ACC)

7 p.m.: SMU at Georgia (SEC)

9 p.m.: Jacksonville at Clemson (ACC)

9 p.m.: North Dakota State at Marquette (FS1)

Women’s basketball

11 a.m.: Delaware State at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

Noon: UNC-Asheville at Miami (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Illinois at Missouri (SEC)

2 p.m.: A&T at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

10 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Bowl Series, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.) (ESPNU)

NBA

8 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State (ESPN)

NBA G LEAGUE

Winter Showcase

3 p.m.: Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: Erie vs. Oklahoma City (NBA)

5:30 p.m.: Westchester vs. Greensboro (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne (ESPNews)

10:30 p.m.: Grand Rapids vs. Memphis (ESPNews)

NHL

7 p.m.: Toronto at New York Rangers (NHL)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Mubadala World Championship (Tennis)

