COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Pac-12 championship, Oregon vs. Utah at Santa Clara, Calif. (WXLV)
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan (FS1)
7 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC)
7 p.m.: Providence at Rhode Island (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville (ACC)
9 p.m.: Southern Cal at TCU (ESPN2)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: NCAA, Stanford at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: NCAA, SMU at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: NCAA semifinal, Washington State vs. North Carolina (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m.: NCAA semifinal, Stanford vs. UCLA (ESPNU)
Volleyball
4 p.m.: N.C. A&T vs. Troy (ESPN3)
Hockey
8 p.m.: Minnesota at Ohio State (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan (FS1)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
11 a.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)
5 p.m.: PNC Father/Son Challenge Pro-Am (Golf)
8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)
2:30 a.m. Saturday: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Denver at Boston (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey (NHL)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)
SWIMMING
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (NBC Sports)
