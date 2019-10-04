Noon: Oklahoma at Kansas (WXLV)

Noon: Iowa at Michigan (WGHP)

Noon: Utah State at LSU (SEC)

Noon: Kent State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

Noon: Purdue at Penn State (ESPN)

Noon: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (FS1)

Noon: TCU at Iowa State (ESPN2)

Noon: Tulane at Army (CBS Sports)

Noon: Maryland at Rutgers (Big Ten)

12:30 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: Presbyterian at Campbell (ESPN3)

1 p.m.: Davidson at Morehead State (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: A&T at Norfolk State (ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Bowie State at Winston-Salem State (WCWG)

2 p.m.: N.C. Central at Florida A&M (ESPN3)

3:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Auburn at Florida (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at Notre Dame (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas State (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: Air Force at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

3:45 p.m.: Memphis at La.-Monroe (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Georgia Tech (ACC)

4 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Troy at Missouri (SEC)

7 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee (ESPN)

7 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State (WXLV)

7:30 p.m.: Tulsa at SMU (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Mississippi (SEC)

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke (ACC)

8 p.m.: California at Oregon (WGHP)

10 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado State (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: Washington at Stanford (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV (CBS Sports)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments