TODAY’S GAMES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown (FS1)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Northwestern at Indiana (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

8:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier (FS1)

9 p.m.: Duke at Georgia Tech (ACC)

9 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Illinois at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Auburn (SEC)

9 p.m.: Tulane at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

