TODAY’S GAMES

Men

6 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Delaware at College of Charleston (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue (FS1)

7 p.m.: Radford at Hampton (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Temple at Wichita State (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Arizona at Southern Cal (ESPN)

10 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Santa Clara (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: UC Irvine at Cal Poly (ESPNU)

Women

6 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville (ACC)

6 p.m: Nebraska at Indiana (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M (SEC)

8 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC)

9 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC)

