TODAY’S GAMES
Men
6 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Delaware at College of Charleston (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue (FS1)
7 p.m.: Radford at Hampton (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Temple at Wichita State (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Arizona at Southern Cal (ESPN)
10 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Santa Clara (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: UC Irvine at Cal Poly (ESPNU)
Women
6 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville (ACC)
6 p.m: Nebraska at Indiana (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M (SEC)
8 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC)
9 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC)
