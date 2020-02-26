GREENSBORO — Patrons and passersby soon will see art decorating the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
When the downtown venue opens on March 20, floor-to-ceiling glassed interior art gallery spaces will display portraits created by 10 local artists.
They will be seen from both inside and outside on the east and west sides of the building at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
The GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art organized the Greensboro Portraits exhibition. The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro helped to finance GreenHill’s curatorial services.
The exhibition will be among several pieces of visual artistry at the Tanger Center — in addition to the concerts, plays and other performances that will take place there.
“We have always felt that art had an important role to play in the Tanger Center — more than having performing arts there, to have visual art and pieces of public art represent different perspectives,” Community Foundation President Walker Sanders said.
GreenHill operates a gallery and other art programs in the Greensboro Cultural Center nearby.
“This collaboration builds bridges to new communities and enables us to elevate inspired visual artists in novel and impactful ways,” Barbara Richter, GreenHill’s executive director, said in a news release.
The Community Foundation convened the task force that began planning the center eight years ago.
The foundation also arranged for $43 million in private donations to help share the cost of the $93 million center with the city of Greensboro. And it has remained involved to see the project come to fruition, Sanders said.
The 110,000-square-foot building features an exterior primarily of limestone, glass and stucco. Inside, its Tobee and Leonard Kaplan Theater seats up to 3,023 people.
There, audiences can watch touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
It will open March 20 with multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Josh Groban.
The interior gallery spaces along two sides have been named for Dr. John and Barbara Lusk, and Susan and Joseph Nehman.
Their floor-to-ceiling glass windows help to open up the building. “We didn’t want people on Elm Street to feel like the building was closed off to them,” Sanders said.
Curated by Edie Carpenter of GreenHill, Greensboro Portraits features artworks by Steven M. Cozart, Darlene McClinton, Victoria Carlin Milstein, Kate Mitchell and Sam Wade in the East Gallery facing the venue’s on-site parking lot.
In the West Gallery facing Elm Street, the exhibition will show works by Paige Cox, Rebecca Fagg, Brian Lewis, James C. McMillan and Juie Rattley III.
All works are presented as reproductions.
The exhibition is open to the public free of charge. They will remain on view through the summer, when another exhibition will replace them.
“Greensboro Portraits presents a vibrant cross section of artists creating contemporary portraiture who currently work in Greensboro,” Carpenter said in the news release.
They include a street-art painting of opera singer Portia White by Brian Lewis’, aka JEKS, and oil on panel of the young “Lila” by Rebecca Fagg.
Steve Cozart’s and Darlene McClinton’s works are symbolic self-portraits. Victoria Carlin Millstein and Kate Mitchell created works on paper in charcoal and printmaking.
Fine crafts are represented by a fiber artwork by Paige Cox, founder of Reconsidered Goods. Sam Wade and Juie Ratley III articulate contemporary approaches to the ways portraits can convey emotion, Carpenter said.
James C. McMillan reminds viewers of the role of portraiture in memorializing individuals. One is James McGirt, who attended Bennett College in 1895 and founded an early African American literary and art journal, Carpenter said.
Visual artistry in the Tanger Center will extend beyond the portrait exhibition.
The 8,000-square-foot, porcelain-floored lobby, called Phillips Hall, will feature a massive piece of art made by an internationally known artist whose name has not been announced.
It will be unveiled closer to the opening.
At the building’s front, the street-level terrace named for Roy and Vanessa Carroll will display three fountains.
Outdoors on the North Elm Street side stands a large stainless steel cistern with a ribbed design. A pipe will collect rainwater from the roof into the cistern, to irrigate landscaping around the site.
The cistern was added because several donors wanted to see sustainability features at the venue, Sanders said.
Also along Elm Street, a concrete block wall will be covered in Virginia creeper, adding more colorful foliage.
Inside the theater, “Schiffman’s Ring of Light,” named for the owners of Schiffman’s Jewelers, will be suspended over the seating area.
It will consist of 60 LED pieces, each measuring 3 feet by 12 feet. Among other functions, it will provide a timed countdown to the start of every performance.
More art will be displayed in the lobby area outside third-floor hospitality suites.
Local artist Ashley Vanore and Charlotte-based artist Isaac Payne will create paintings for that lobby. Payne’s painting comes as a gift from Lauren and David Worth.
Walk from that lobby to the outdoor terrace, named for local philanthropist Joseph M. Bryan Jr.
There, view the colorful Janet Echelman sculptural net billowing above LeBauer Park.
“Some of the art is very functional,” Sanders said. “Some of it aesthetically helps set the center apart. We wanted this center to feel like everybody has a part of it. Art helps send that message.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.