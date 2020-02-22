WILMINGTON — The Port City will reprise one of its most famous roles this weekend as it welcomes legions of fans for the latest “One Tree Hill” reunion convention.
For nine seasons, Wilmington played the role of the sleepy little town of Tree Hill on the beloved drama series for The CW.
In recent years, fans of the series have made the journey to town for a variety of massive conventions featuring stars from the series, whose reunions have made headlines around the world.
But this weekend’s event, “A Weekend in Tree Hill 2” organized by Friends with Benefit Charity Events, will be the largest one yet, with 22 of the show’s stars set to make appearances throughout the three-day celebration, which ends today.
Among the stars on the guest list are Hilarie Burton, James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Robert Buckley, Stephen Colletti, Moria Kelly, Lee Norris, Daphne Zuniga, Barbara Alyn Woods, Antwon Tanner and more.
Lafferty and Colletti will host a special screening today of their new TV show, “Everybody is Doing Great.”
Beyond the marquee events, fans will be able to buy photo ops, autographs, and private meet and greets with the stars.
FWB Charity Events hosted its first local convention last year and followed it up with several smaller events through the summer.
Besides the high wattage stars it wrangles for fans, the organization also operates out of the Tric Building, a Front Street warehouse used as a nightclub filming location for several years on the show.
“We are really excited to have the fans in here from all over the world,” said FWB staff member Brittany Purtell. “They are coming to be part of something that is special, and when you are in Tric, you feel like you are in an episode of the show.”
The organization gives part of the proceeds to charity.
