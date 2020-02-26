Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Second round
Today’s games
BOYS
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 9 Grimsley (17-7) at No. 8 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (21-5), 7
No. 10 Glenn (16-11) at No. 7 Charlotte Vance (21-6), 7:30
No. 18 Page (16-11) at No. 2 Charlotte Olympic (19-6), 7
No. 14 West Charlotte (16-10) at No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), 7:30
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 25 Concord Jay M. Robinson (13-13) at No. 9 Smith (19-7), 6:30
No. 19 Dudley (17-9) at No. 3 Morganton Freedom (25-1), 7:30
East
No. 12 South Johnston (22-4) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (21-6), 7
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 13 Whiteville (16-6) at No. 4 Reidsville (24-2), 7
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 11 East Forsyth (17-10) at No. 6 McDowell (12-12), 7
No. 15 Lake Norman (16-9) at No. 2 Glenn (23-2), 7
No. 13 Huntersville Hopewell (17-10) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), 6
No. 9 South Mecklenburg (19-5) at No. 8 Ragsdale (21-4), 6
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 12 Northern Guilford (21-6) at No. 5 Enka (22-4), 6
No. 11 Hickory (20-6) at No. 6 Dudley (20-7), 6
No. 23 Southwest Guilford (19-9) at No. 7 Central Cabarrus (22-5), 6
No. 15 Mount Tabor (15-11) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (26-1), 7
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 10 Andrews (22-3) at No. 7 N.C. School of Science and Math (23-5), 7
CLASS 1-A
East
No. 25 River Mill (15-11) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (21-4), 6
