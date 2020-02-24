NCHSAA PLAYOFFS TUESDAY’S FIRST-ROUND RESULTS
BOYS
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 9 Grimsley 79, No. 24 McDowell 25
No. 23 Charlotte Mallard Creek (9-16) at No. 10 Glenn (15-11)
No. 18 Page 83, No. 15 Charlotte Myers Park 58
No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), bye
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 25 Concord Robinson 72, No. 8 Northern Guilford 69
No. 19 Dudley 53, No. 14 Asheville Roberson 38
No. 22 Southwest Guilford (12-13) at No. 11 Hickory (20-5)
No. 9 Smith 73, No. 24 Alexander Central 44
East
No. 1 Fayetteville Westover 90, No. 32 Northeast Guilford 48
No. 5 Eastern Guilford 72, No. 28 Jacksonville 34
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 8 Goldsboro 96, No. 25 McMichael 58
No. 29 Bartlett Yancey (13-12) at No. 4 Reidsville (23-2)
No. 27 Currituck County 69, No. 6 Morehead 65
No. 10 Holly Ridge Dixon 68, No. 23 Andrews 55
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 58, No. 21 Bishop McGuinness 57
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 11 East Forsyth 51, No. 22 Cornelius Hough 39
No. 2 Glenn (23-2), bye
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), bye
No. 8 Ragsdale (21-4), bye
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 12 Northern Guilford 55, No. 21 Asheboro 54
No. 6 Dudley 73, No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 71
No. 23 Southwest Guilford 53, No. 10 Southwestern Randolph 48
No. 2 Southeast Guilford 75, No. 31 Kannapolis Brown 27
East
No. 9 Southern Durham 67, No. 24 Northeast Guilford 44
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 19 Bunn 57, No. 14 Reidsville 54
No. 23 McMichael (11-12) at No. 10 Andrews (21-3)
CLASS 1-A
East
No. 9 Bishop McGuinness 61, No. 24 Manteo 25
