The N.C. High School Athletic Association state basketball tournaments open tonight. The schedule of first-round games:
BOYS
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 24 McDowell (10-13) at No. 9 Grimsley (16-7), 6:30
No. 23 Charlotte Mallard Creek (9-16) at No. 10 Glenn (15-11), 7
No. 18 Page (15-11) at No. 15 Charlotte Myers Park (18-8), 6:30
No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), bye
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 25 Concord Robinson (12-13) at No. 8 Northern Guilford (16-9), 7:30
No. 19 Dudley (16-9) at No. 14 Asheville Roberson (17-9), 6
No. 22 Southwest Guilford (12-13) at No. 11 Hickory (20-5), 7:30
No. 24 Alexander Central (16-11) at No. 9 Smith (18-7), 6:30
East
No. 32 Northeast Guilford (9-16) at No. 1 Fayetteville Westover (25-0), 7:30
No. 28 Jacksonville (14-11) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (20-6), 7
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 25 McMichael (12-12) at No. 8 Goldsboro (19-4), 7
No. 29 Bartlett Yancey (13-12) at No. 4 Reidsville (23-2), 7:30
No. 27 Currituck County (13-11) at No. 6 Morehead (20-6), 7
No. 23 Andrews (14-11) at No. 10 Holly Ridge Dixon (19-7), 7
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 21 Bishop McGuinness (12-13) at No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (17-9), 7
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 22 Cornelius Hough (9-16) at No. 11 East Forsyth (16-10), 7
No. 2 Glenn (23-2), bye
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), bye
No. 8 Ragsdale (21-4), bye
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 21 Asheboro (18-8) at No. 12 Northern Guilford (20-6), 6
No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (11-12) at No. 6 Dudley (19-7), 6
No. 23 Southwest Guilford (18-9) at No. 10 Southwestern Randolph (22-4), 6
No. 31 Kannapolis Brown (10-15) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (25-1), 6
East
No. 24 Northeast Guilford (11-14) at No. 9 Southern Durham (19-6), 6
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 19 Bunn (13-10) at No. 14 Reidsville (18-5), 6
No. 23 McMichael (11-12) at No. 10 Andrews (21-3), 6
CLASS 1-A
East
No. 24 Manteo (10-8) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (20-4), 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.