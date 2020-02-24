The N.C. High School Athletic Association state basketball tournaments open tonight. The schedule of first-round games:

BOYS

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 24 McDowell (10-13) at No. 9 Grimsley (16-7), 6:30

No. 23 Charlotte Mallard Creek (9-16) at No. 10 Glenn (15-11), 7

No. 18 Page (15-11) at No. 15 Charlotte Myers Park (18-8), 6:30

No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), bye

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 25 Concord Robinson (12-13) at No. 8 Northern Guilford (16-9), 7:30

No. 19 Dudley (16-9) at No. 14 Asheville Roberson (17-9), 6

No. 22 Southwest Guilford (12-13) at No. 11 Hickory (20-5), 7:30

No. 24 Alexander Central (16-11) at No. 9 Smith (18-7), 6:30

East

No. 32 Northeast Guilford (9-16) at No. 1 Fayetteville Westover (25-0), 7:30

No. 28 Jacksonville (14-11) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (20-6), 7

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 25 McMichael (12-12) at No. 8 Goldsboro (19-4), 7

No. 29 Bartlett Yancey (13-12) at No. 4 Reidsville (23-2), 7:30

No. 27 Currituck County (13-11) at No. 6 Morehead (20-6), 7

No. 23 Andrews (14-11) at No. 10 Holly Ridge Dixon (19-7), 7

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 21 Bishop McGuinness (12-13) at No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (17-9), 7

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 22 Cornelius Hough (9-16) at No. 11 East Forsyth (16-10), 7

No. 2 Glenn (23-2), bye

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), bye

No. 8 Ragsdale (21-4), bye

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 21 Asheboro (18-8) at No. 12 Northern Guilford (20-6), 6

No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (11-12) at No. 6 Dudley (19-7), 6

No. 23 Southwest Guilford (18-9) at No. 10 Southwestern Randolph (22-4), 6

No. 31 Kannapolis Brown (10-15) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (25-1), 6

East

No. 24 Northeast Guilford (11-14) at No. 9 Southern Durham (19-6), 6

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 19 Bunn (13-10) at No. 14 Reidsville (18-5), 6

No. 23 McMichael (11-12) at No. 10 Andrews (21-3), 6

CLASS 1-A

East

No. 24 Manteo (10-8) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (20-4), 5

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments