CHAPEL HILL — N.C. State managed to go back in time Tuesday night, and now the Wolfpack is right back where it was two weeks ago.
On the outside looking in.
State’s 85-79 loss to Carolina, its second this season, is a damning development for a team trying to finish fast and sneak into the NCAA Tournament.
Now under .500 again in the ACC at 8-9 and a loser in three of its last four games, State’s resume needs more work. And time is running out.
Carolina, which has had so many bad finishes this season, won this game for a lot of reasons. Garrison Brooks made free throws. Cole Anthony tied State defenders into knots. Christian Keeling was clutch.
But the main reason UNC won was because it was playing State. Roy Williams’ teams have now beaten the Pack 37 of 41 times in his coaching career.
And once again, he said he didn’t know why.
“If I knew, I would be 37-4 against everybody,” he said.
State coach Kevin Keatts insisted his team played hard, and at times it did. But it went soft in the middle of the second half, allowing UNC to go on a 22-4 run.
State got back into the game when it played hard late, but the deficit was too large, and its only end-game plan, which was to foul Brooks, blew up in their faces.
The strategy to press full court had Carolina rattled, but as it did after blowing a 10-0 lead to open the game, State blew a chance to beat the worst team in the ACC and right itself with three regular-season games left.
“We’ve got plenty of basketball to go,” Keatts said. “I like where my team is right now.”
His team is wobbling right now, and his team’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament are once again in question.
It was an odd game, one that seemed at times to be on the verge of chaos. One of the biggest cheers of the night was when the score of the Duke-Wake game was shown on the video boards. During one timeout, the net was replaced in front of the Carolina bench. During another, a strange announcement from the PA guy asked someone in the crowd to stop blowing a whistle. Keatts said his players heard a whistle on one play and stopped defending.
Williams was struggling at the other end, twice buckling from bouts of vertigo as his assistants all but carried him to the bench. Or tried.
He was his stubborn self, playing the rival he beats more than any other because it means more than any other, no matter what he says. Williams certainly noticed the scattered blotches of red in the crowd. He might have even heard them chanting “Wolf! Pack!”
And then in the final huddle, with the game slipping away, he looked his players in the eye and told them they were going to “play their tails off.”
“Do it now,” he screamed. “Do it now!”
It got interesting at the end once State woke up, but Williams has made a career of beating State, and he refused to let his players lose this one.
From the opening tip to the last seconds, he waited for State to blink, which it always seems to do against UNC. Carolina hadn’t won a game since it beat the Pack a month ago.
Even down 10-0, Williams refused to call a timeout then dared journalists to make something of it in his postgame. Asked by a young reporter to comment on Joel Berry’s assertion a few years ago that State wasn’t really a rival, he told the kid to stay in college.
“Do you think I’m that damn stupid?” he asked before storming out.
In an adjacent room, Anthony was asked the same question.
“It ain’t really much of a rivalry,” he said. “Just one side wins. I’m just being honest.”
He has a point.
N.C. State lost to Carolina for the second time this season and ruined any momentum it had with time running out.
And a rivalry from long ago seemed to fade in time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.