ILLNESS:
North Carolina health officials report 15 new flu deaths
raleigh — Another 15 people have died of complications from the flu in North Carolina, raising the death toll to 90, state health officials reported Thursday.
Of the 90 deaths this season, 54 were age 65 or older.
So far, the flu’s impact has been less severe in comparison to previous seasons, where death tolls have eclipsed 100 on four occasions since 2010.
Mistake:
N.C. woman running for judge won’t be party’s nominee
hillsborough — The N.C. Board of Elections said Wednesday that an Orange County candidate will not become the Democratic nominee in November — even if she wins the party’s local primary race for judge.
Attorney Erika Bales, who is registered as an unaffiliated voter in Orange County, improperly filed as a Democrat in December for a District Court judge’s seat.
The mistake was discovered too late to remove Bales’ name from the primary ballot.
OBIT:
State Rep. Johnson, senior GOP leader, dies after brief illness
kannapolis — State Rep. Linda Johnson of Cabarrus County, one of the most influential members of the N.C. House, died Tuesday.
Johnson, 74, had been hospitalized for two weeks from the effects of a stroke.
Only two Republicans in the House had more seniority than Johnson, who was in her 10th term.
She announced last year that she wouldn’t run again.
“There’s a hole that I don’t think will be easily filled at all,” said Republican Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County.
CAMPAIGN: Klobuchar to make tour stop in Raleigh on ThursdayWith days until Super Tuesday, which includes North Carolina’s primary, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will make her first campaign stop in the state next week.
Fox News will hold a town hall with the U.S. senator from Minnesota on Thursday in Raleigh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.