SHOOTING:
SBI releases names of man, deputy who killed him
GREENSBORO — The State Bureau of Investigation has released the identities of the man killed Sunday night in the Jamestown area and the sheriff’s deputy who shot him.
Boyce Melvin Thayer, 83, died after he was shot by Cpl. Kyle Mikesell of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI said in a news release.
Mikesell responded to 140 Penny Road shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. Utility employees working on a water line called for assistance after a man brandished a gun when they knocked on his door.
After Mikesell arrived, Thayer “advanced … with his handgun pointed at the deputy,” Sheriff Danny Rogers said Sunday night.
Mikesell fired his gun twice, killing Thayer.
ROUNDTABLE: Democratic hopeful Klobuchar to visit sit-in museumGREENSBORO — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will appear at a roundtable on voting rights at 10:30 a.m. today at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.
The museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown has been a popular stop for presidential candidates. Beto O’Rourke came to the museum while on the campaign trail, as did U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the program will begin at 10:30 a.m.
CRUSHed:
Tractor has failure, runs over 5 cars in Kinston used-car lot
kinston — Like something you might see in a movie, a tractor malfunctioned and ran over a number of care Wednesday in a used-car lot, causing an estimated $20,000 in damages.
The tractor was hauling landscaping equipment when the incident happened.
According to police, the tractor had a mechanical malfunction which caused it to veer, crushing at least five cars but resulting in no injuries.
GOAL: N.C. educators want 2M to have advanced degrees by 2030raleigh — North Carolina has plenty of good jobs. What it doesn’t have is enough people with the education to fill them.
That’s been a common complaint among economic developers.
Education leaders across the state are now trying to fix that by setting a very ambitious goal. They want 2 million residents to have a high-quality postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.
The goal came about because the majority of jobs in North Carolina require more than a high school diploma — and roughly 400,000 state residents simply aren’t qualified for them.
