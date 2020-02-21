DEADLINE:
Confederate group has to return ‘Silent Sam,’ money
hillsborough — A judge imposed a 45-day deadline on the Sons of Confederate Veterans to return the “Silent Sam” statue to the UNC system.
Judge Allen Baddour of Orange County Superior Court also ruled that the group must return the remaining balance of a $2.5 million trust fund that the UNC system’s Board of Governors set up to preserve the statue of a soldier that was part of a Confederate memorial thatwas on the Chapel Hill campus for more than 100 years until protesters toppled it in August 2018.
The judge filed the written order Thursday after a ruling last week overturned the board’s highly criticized settlement that gave the statue and the money to the Confederate heritage group. Baddour ruled that the group has no legal claim to the statue.
That means the UNC system owns the monument and once again will need to figure out what to do with it.
REMORSE: WFU leader apologizes for university’s past role in slaverywinston-salem — The president of Wake Forest University has issued a public apology for the university’s past involvement in slavery — the latest attempt by a Southern school to acknowledge its past.
President Nathan Hatch’s apology, delivered in a speech Thursday during the school’s Founders’ Day ceremonies, came after a series of anonymous, racist emails sent to faculty members last year stirred up tension on the campus.
During Hatch’s remarks, some students stood up in a silent protest of Wake Forest’s use of enslaved people in the past and how that legacy is affecting today’s students.
OUTER BANKS:
Run-down fence lets wild horses, well, run wild
corolla — A dilapidated fence has allowed a group of wild horses in Currituck County a little too much freedom.
The fence was meant to keep the horses — a staple of the Outer Banks — from leaving a remote part of the coast that serves as their home and venturing into Corolla, a nearby village.
Now, horses have been getting into garbage and causing other mischief.
VACANCY: UNC system’s hunt for new president still on a year laterRALEIGH — The UNC system has had a temporary leader for more than a year and has spent more than $1 million to pay for the ongoing transition as it still searches for a new president.
The search has been protracted partly because there’s no timeline for filling the job.
Harry Smith, a former Board of Governors chairman, said he hopes the next president won’t mix education and politics. “Higher education should truly be apolitical,” he said.
