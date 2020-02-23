Shooting: Authorities investigate shooting involving Guilford deputy
JAMESTOWN — Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Guilford County deputy on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the Jamestown area, Poag said.
Further details about the shooting were not immediately available,though Poag anticipated releasing more information late Sunday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were gathered at a scene near the intersection of Penny Road and Greensboro Road late Sunday evening, according to WGHP/FOX8.
Portions of the area were blocked off as authorities continue to gather information, the TV station reported.
Warrant:
N.C. man being sought after triple homicide on Sunday
CLARKTON — Authorities are searching for a North Carolina man following a early-Sunday shooting that left three people dead.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said officials received a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at a mobile home park in Clarkton. The caller reported that a man entered the home, shot several people and left the scene.
The bodies of Catrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60, were found inside the home.
A fourth shooting victim, Hazel Epps, 69, survived.
Authorities said warrants have been obtained against Taurean Reshaul Johnson for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
