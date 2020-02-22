Murder charge: Virginia woman arrested in death of infant son
REIDSVILLE — A Virginia woman is charged with abuse and murder in the death of her 3-month-old son who deputies said was injured Thursday in Ruffin.
Shantiequa Renea Woods, 30, of 5 Garland St., in Danville, Va., is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the death of her son Isaiah Woods, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said.
The infant was taken to Danville Hospital in Virginia Thursday night where he died, deputies said in a news release.
Sheriff’s investigators believe the infant suffered from blunt force trauma to his head and torso on Thursday while he and his mother were staying at 161 Aberdeen Road in Ruffin.
Woods is being held without bail in the Rockingham County jail.
Body found:
Mother arrested after boy found in cemetery
CHARLOTTE — The body of a 6-month-old boy who had been reported missing has been found in a cemetery and his mother is under arrest, officials said.
Law enforcement officials said the body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found about 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.
The boy’s body was found about six hours after Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, was arrested by Charlotte police on a charge of common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. She reportedly refused to tell police where her son was.
Mother and son were reported missing Thursday night.
Authorities had said before Brown’s arrest that she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.
Fatality:
Clemmons woman dies after being struck by car
LEXINGTON — A Clemmons woman died Friday after being hit by a car she had just gotten out of, police said.
Brenda Wooten was walking down the driveway at 509 Shoaf St. the car she had just left backed up and hit her, police said in a news release.
Officers and emergency medical services personnel tried to revive Wooten, but she died at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating what caused the driver to back into Wooten.
Prison death:
Officials say convicted murderer killed in fight
HOOKERTON — A convicted murderer has been killed in a prison fight, state public safety officials said.
Andre A. Young-Johnson, 23, was fatally injured Friday morning when he was struck with a homemade weapon in a housing unit at Maury Correctional Institution. He was pronounced dead about half an hour later.
He was serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 strangulation death of a man in Mecklenburg County.
The other offender was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.
An internal investigation is being conducted along with a criminal investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
