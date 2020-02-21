Greensboro Day’s Morgan Jones is one of the elite backstrokers in the state of North Carolina. Upon graduation in the spring, the senior will move on to N.C. State, where she’ll swim for the Wolfpack.

Family: Parents, Holly and David Jones; younger sister, Madi.

High school goals: “I wanted to keep straight A’s and a 4.0 GPA to keep my options open for college, and I met that goal. It has been hard at times, but I met that goal with lots of work. Athletically, my dream was always to swim for a Division I college, and I’ve also succeeded in that.”

Life goals: “I plan on majoring in some sort of biology at N.C. State and, hopefully, become part of the medical field like my parents.”

Role model: “My dad. He is a neurosurgeon and he is one of the smartest people I know, but you would never know it just talking to him. He is the most humble, kind and wise person I’ve ever met, and he gives amazing advice.”

FAVES

College team: N.C. State

Wolfpack.

Pro team: Carolina Panthers.

Elite athlete: Regan Smith.

Sport (other than swimming): Figure skating.

Post-meet meal: “Burger from Hops with bacon and sweet potato fries.”

Binge watch: “The Vampire Diaries.”

Music streaming service: Spotify.

Phone app: Instagram.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments