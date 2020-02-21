WINSTON-SALEM — The state Attorney General’s Office wants to block a new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, whose murder convictions in the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett drew national attention — and were overturned — earlier this month by the N.C. Court of Appeals.
State prosecutors filed a petition with the N.C. Supreme Court on Friday asking that it impose a temporary stay of the lower court’s decision. A stay would prevent a new trial for 36-year-old Corbett and Martens, her 70-year-old father, from proceeding in Davidson County Superior Court.
Recently, a three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to overturn the second-degree murder convictions of Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett’s wife, and Martens, a former FBI agent. The judges concluded that the trial judge made errors that deprived the pair of getting a fair trial in 2017.
Because the judges were split, state prosecutors have a right to appeal the decision to the N.C. Supreme Court. Molly Corbett and her father are each serving 20 to 25 years in prison.
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said it would file a notice of appeal either later this month or early next month.
