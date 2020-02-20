What: Capital City Go-Go (Wizards) at Greensboro Swarm (Hornets), NBA G League basketball games.

When: 7 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Tickets: Starting at $12; available at ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.

Notable: Dwayne Bacon’s 51 points for the Swarm against Fort Wayne (Pacers) on Wednesday night in a 124-117 win set a franchise record. Bacon’s numbers: 16-of-29 shooting (5-11 on threes), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes. Bacon held the previous mark of 46 against Wisconsin (Bucks) in 2017. ... The Swarm is 8-27. Capital City, which has won four straight, is 18-17, just 1½ games behind Lakeland (Magic) in the Southeast Division.

Information: gsoswarm.com.

Load comments