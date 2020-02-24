GREENSBORO — With the debut of the city’s new performing arts center less than a month away, venue officials announced on Monday the opening act and a public open house.
Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Josh Groban will sing at the March 20 grand opening performance at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Groban will perform with his orchestra and choir at the 3,023-seat Tanger Center at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Matt Brown, managing director for the Greensboro Coliseum complex that will run the new venue, called Groban “the ideal and perfect match to this great, spectacular facility.”
Brown and concert promoter Tony Williams of Diamond Life Concerts spoke as construction crews continued to work around them in the new venue.
Tickets for Groban’s 8 p.m. concert will start at $65. Pre-sales will begin on Wednesday to donors who contributed to the $43 million in gifts toward the $93 million public-private project, followed by more than 16,000 who bought Broadway season passes.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 2 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster and the coliseum box office.
“It’s going to be a great new kickoff of this facility that I think will serve this community for 100 years,” Brown said.
At 11 a.m. March 20, hours before the Groban concert, the Tanger Center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It will replicate the April 2017 ground-breaking ceremony.
On March 29, the public can see the new venue during an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’ll have musical entertainment, so they can enjoy hearing artists on the stage while they walk around and enjoy this spectacular facility,” Brown said.
Other previously-announced events set for March include comedian Jay Leno on March 22, actress Sally Field on March 24, a Greensboro Symphony Orchestra “Name That Tune” fundraiser on March 27 and a Greensboro Symphony concert on March 28.
They will help to launch a lineup of touring Broadway productions and concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
Diamond Life Concerts also will bring musical icon Patti LaBelle there on April 17.
Brown estimates that it will be booked for 150 to 180 nights a year.
Outside the 111,000-square-foot building, visitors see an exterior primarily of limestone, glass and stucco.
Interior equipment includes the Meyer Sound Constellation electronic acoustic enhancement system.
It combines electro-acoustic technology with the physical architecture to provide natural-sounding acoustics.
The Greensboro Symphony and its supporters lobbied for that system for the classical concerts it will play there.
A separate amplified sound system will be used for other events. The venue will be able to switch between the two.
With amenities that include clear sight lines from any seat and two premier sound systems, “I think the Tanger center is going to become the pre-eminent facility, not just in our region and our state but in the country,” Brown said.
The center’s budget will approach $93 million — nearly $88 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors.
It is named for the CEO of Tanger Outlets, who pledged $7.5 million for the project.
Singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (more than 30 million sold worldwide), live performances and comedic film and television appearances.
The 37-year-old Los Angeles native stands out as “the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 best-selling albums list of the past decade,” according to Billboard. He has appeared feature films such as “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “The Hollars,” “Coffee Town” and “Muppets Most Wanted,” as well as on NBC’s “The Office,” FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and CBS’ “The Crazy Ones.”
His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled platinum debut, 2003’s platinum “Closer,” 2006’s platinum “Awake,” 2007’s platinum Grammy-nominated “Noel,” 2010’s gold-certified “Illuminations,” 2013’s gold-certified “All That Echoes,” 2015’s gold-certified “Stages,” and most recently, 2018’s “Bridges.”
In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”
The year 2018 marked a big year for Groban in music, film, television and Broadway. He co-hosted the Tony Awards after garnering his first nomination in 2017. He co-starred alongside Tony Danza on the Netflix comedy “The Good Cop” and unveiled his eighth full-length studio offering, “Bridges” (Reprise Records).
Brown thanked Nido Qubein, president of High Point University, for helping to convince Groban to be the Tanger Center’s opening artist.
The Groban concert date took 10 days to negotiate, Williams said.
“This has been a very hard task to pull off, but the coliseum does those types of things,” Williams said.
