GREENSBORO — On the day Greensboro Day’s Freddy Johnson was named a recipient of one of the most prestigious honors in high school basketball coaching, Johnson only wanted to talk about the man the award was named for, the late Morgan Wootten.
Johnson was one of two people honored Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as 2020 winners of the Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball. The award, presented by the Elks Hoop Shoot, is named for Wootten, who served as head coach of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School for 46 years and is one of four high school coaches enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Wootten died earlier this year at age 88.
“This is a huge award because it’s named after the greatest high school coach ever,” Johnson said. “To get an award with his name on it is a very special thing to any coach. … He influenced so many of us in the coaching profession.”
The annual award recognizes two outstanding high school coaches, one for boys basketball and one for girls basketball. Johnson was honored for boys and former Oak Ridge (Tenn.) coach Jill Prudden was honored for girls.
Johnson had an opportunity to meet Wootten and talk to him on a number of occasions, particularly when the Bengals coach guided teams in the Capital Classic All-Star Game in 1997 and the McDonald’s All-American game in 2013.
“He showed so much class and was such a great example to all of us high school coaches,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to put this into words.”
The Morgan Wootten Award winners were selected by a nationally based committee of Hall of Famers, national high school media members, tournament directors and others who have significantly impacted the game. Johnson will receive the award April 1 in Houston at the Basketball Hall of Fame Luncheon.
“You might be jealous of some people, but I don’t think anybody was ever jealous of him,” Johnson said of Wootten. “I can’t imagine anything that would top this award for me.”
Johnson, 65, became the head boys basketball coach at Greensboro Day in 1977. He has compiled an overall record of 1,080-300. He is the winningest coach in N.C. high school basketball history, reaching the 1,000-win milestone in November 2017.
Johnson’s Bengals teams have appeared in 19 NCISAA championship games, winning a record 11 state championships. Johnson’s team recently finished its season with a 31-5 record after advancing to the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals. His teams also have won 27 conference championships, and he has been named a conference coach of the year 23 times. He was the USA Today N.C. Coach of the Year in 2015 and the BallisLife.com National Coach of the Year in 2017. He is an inductee in four Hall of Fames, including the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
“I’ve been so lucky,” Johnson said of a coaching career that is still going strong. “I’ve had a great administration at Greensboro Day, I’ve had great players, and I’ve had great assistant coaches. I couldn’t be where I am today without them.”
Johnson also credited his wife, Mary Marr, for his success as a high school basketball coach.
“I’m fortunate that I have a great wife who is so supportive of what I do,” he said. “When you have somebody like that who’s part of your team, it really helps you. It helps your marriage, it helps everything.”
