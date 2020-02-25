GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T junior Kam Langley was honored at halftime on his record-breaking night on Monday, and Thomas Griffis was there to give him a commemorative basketball.
“I’ve known ‘Ice’ for a long time,” said Langley, the university’s new record-holder for career assists. “He used to be the head coach at Grimsley when I was playing (at Southwest Guilford). We used to play him a lot. He told me I deserved this, and I should go ahead and put that record out of reach for a hundred years. I’m going to try my best. I’ve still got one more whole year here, so we’ll see what happens.”
Langley, who started the day fourth in the nation in total assists this season, has 593 and counting in his career.
“If anybody tells you they want their record broken, they’re telling you a lie,” Griffis said. “But if there’s anybody I’d want to break it then, yeah, it’s Kam Langley. He’s an all-around good guy, a great basketball player who comes from a good family. He set a goal and went through the process and steps to reach that goal. I’m proud of him.
“A lot of people don’t realize,” Griffis added, “but Al Attles set the bar here at 581 (assists). And that lasted 28 years until I got 582. And that lasted for 32 years. You think about it, and Kam has broken and will go on to shatter a record that’s really lasted 60 years.”
Langley ranks third all-time in the MEAC behind Coppin State’s Larry Yarbray (622 assists in 1988-92) and Florida A&M’s Terry Giles (607 in 1987-90).
Griffis said he has enjoyed watching Langley play.
“He’s one of the best point guards, pound for pound, in the country,” Griffis said. “He’s crafty. He’s smart. He’s savvy. He sees the floor. He’s all the things you want in a point guard. And if people pay attention to Kam’s game, they’ll see he could average 18 or 20 points a game. But he clearly understands that for his team to be successful, he has to be a playmaker first. You see him give up a lot of good shots of his own to a get a great shot for somebody else.”
