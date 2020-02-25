U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar reacts while meeting supporters Saturday at a campaign office in Las Vegas. She will campaign in Greensboro on Thursday.

 John Locher/The Associated Press

GREENSBORO U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, is scheduled to campaign here Thursday, her campaign officials announced Tuesday.

Klobuchar will attend a grassroots event late Thursday morning, the campaign said in an email. No further details were immediately available. She will also attend an afternoon event in Raleigh.

A U.S. senator representing Minnesota since 2007, Klobuchar is No. 6 among contenders for the Democratic nomination, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of national polls. She is polling at 5.3% in North Carolina and 6.3% nationally.

By comparison, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is No. 5 with 10% in North Carolina and 9.8% nationally.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is at the top with 21.7% in North Carolina and 29.3% nationally, according to RealClearPolitics.

Early voting for North Carolina’s March 3 primary ends Saturday.

Tags

Load comments