Who: UNCG (12-3 SoCon, 22-6) at VMI (3-12 SoCon, 8-20)
When: 1 p.m. today
Where: Cameron Hall, Lexington, Va.
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: With just three games left in the regular season, UNCG is tied with Furman for second place in the Southern Conference standings, one game behind East Tennessee State. The G hosts Furman on Wednesday in the Spartans’ final home game before the SoCon tournament. … UNCG has won five in a row and 10 of 11, yet somehow fell from No. 55 to No. 60 in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings after its overtime victory over Wofford. ETSU is No. 38, and Furman is No. 76. … The Spartans were No. 60 in the NET last year on Selection Sunday. … UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller averages 18.0 points to lead the league in scoring. He’s last year’s SoCon defensive player of the year, and this season he ranks second in the nation with 77 steals (2.75 per game). … James Dickey, UNCG’s 6-foot-10 senior center, averages 8.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. He ranks 27th in the nation in total rebounds, and over his last four games has averaged 12.8 points and 13.3 rebounds. … Dickey’s 1,023 career rebounds trails only Kyle Hines (1,047 from 2004-08) on UNCG’s all-time list. … Kyrin Galloway, a 6-8 senior forward, has averaged 12.0 points over his last seven games, shooting 18-for-43 (41.9 percent) from the 3-point line. . … VMI has four players averaging more than 9.1 points, led by 6-foot freshman guard Travis Evee (12.8 per game). … VMI has lost six times this season by three or fewer points. The Keydets have also lost twice to ETSU, by six- and five-point margins. … UNCG leads the nation’s 350 Division I teams in turnover margin (plus-7.4), ranks No. 2 in steals (274), and 11th in scoring defense (61.4 points).
He said it: “If you start looking past your next game in this league, it’s a dangerous, dangerous thing for any team. VMI may be one of the tougher outs in this league. Now, you look at their record and it might surprise you. But we had a really tough game with them at home. It was a one-possession game with three minutes left. They had two chances to win at Furman. They had a chance to beat East Tennessee State a week ago. We understand how hard it will be to play at VMI, and we know their record is misleading because they’ve lost a bunch of one-possession games.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach
— Jeff Mills
