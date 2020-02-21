TODAY’S GAMES

Men

Noon: Temple at East Carolina (ESPNU)

Noon: Penn State at Indiana (FS1)

Noon: American at Boston University (CBS Sports)

1 p.m.: Wichita State at Cincinnati (ESPN)

1 p.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall (WFMY)

2 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Butler at Creighton (FS1)

4 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame (ACC)

6 p.m.: Southern Cal at Utah (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State (ESPNU)

Women

Noon: North Carolina at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

Noon: Syracuse at Notre Dame (ACC)

Noon: Vanderbilt at Tennessee (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC)

2 p.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State (SEC)

4 p.m.: Florida State at Georgia Tech (ACC)

4 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Miami at Boston College (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Tulane at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida (SEC)

5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Mississippi at Missouri (SEC)

