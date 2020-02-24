Today’s games

Men

7 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACC)

7 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn (SEC)

7 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: TCU at Iowa State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech (ACC)

9 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Memphis at SMU (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State (SEC)

11 p.m.: San Jose State at Utah State (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Colorado St. at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

Women

6 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Northwestern at Ohio State (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Purdue at Maryland (Big Ten)

