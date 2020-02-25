TODAY’S GAMES
Men
6:30 p.m.: Georgia at
South Carolina (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova (FS1)
7 p.m.: Furman at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC)
7 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Central Florida at
Connecticut (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Bradley at Illinois State (CBS Sports)
8:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Georgetown at
Marquette (FS1)
9 p.m.: Notre Dame at
Boston College (ACC)
9 p.m.: LSU at Florida (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Maryland at Minnesota (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Missouri at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV
(CBS Sports)
Women
8 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)
