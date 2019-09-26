NEW YORK — President Donald Trump said at the United Nations this week that “protecting religious freedom is one of my highest priorities.” But his promise rings hollow to advocates for persecuted religious minorities seeking refuge in the United States.
Trump’s administration already has slashed the nation’s refugee admissions ceiling to a historic low and is weighing further cuts ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline to decide new access limits. As the president promotes global freedom to worship, faith-based groups that resettle refugees are urging him to recognize the importance of admitting into the country more of the religious minorities whose oppression he has repeatedly decried.
The list of persecuted religious groups whose access to refugee admission has withered under Trump includes Christians in Iran, Syria, Pakistan, Myanmar and Sudan, as well as Iraqi Christians and Yazidis — whose mass slaughter and enslavement by the Islamic State was labeled “genocide “ by Trump’s State Department in 2017.
NEW YORK — Users of Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant can now request that recordings of their voice commands delete automatically.
Amazon says it saves such commands to improve the service. But the practice has raised concerns with privacy experts who say the recordings could get into the wrong hands, especially as Amazon and other companies use human reviewers rather than just machines.
Previously, users had to go into Alexa’s settings and delete recordings manually.
Users can now ask Amazon to automatically delete recordings after three months or 18 months. But users need to specify that in the settings, as recordings are kept indefinitely by default. And there’s no automatic option for immediate deletion. Users would still need to do that manually.
GM says strikers will keep health coverage
DETROIT — General Motors now says striking workers will get company-paid health insurance, nine days after telling the union that coverage would be cut off.
The automaker said in an emailed letter to the United Auto Workers dated Wednesday that employee health and well-being are GM’s top priorities.
The about-face came after workers howled and GM received withering criticism from politicians and on social media about cutting off the benefits.
Safety report questions pilot response times
Pilots flying the two Boeing 737 Max jets that crashed in the past year were bombarded by multiple warnings that the flights were going dangerously wrong.
Boeing has said the pilots should have been able to swiftly diagnose the problem and follow a longstanding procedure to fix it.
But a report Thursday from federal accident investigators questions whether Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration underestimated how a blizzard of visual and auditory warnings would slow the pilots’ ability to respond quickly enough to avoid disaster.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued seven recommendations stemming from its role as an adviser to investigations of the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which together killed 346 people.
