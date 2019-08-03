WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has decided to exempt aviation safety and space exploration technology from new sanctions it has levied against Russia in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.
The State Department said late Friday that products related to those sectors will not be automatically subjected to an export ban that was announced by President Donald Trump this week. The sanctions do include a presumption of denial for export licenses for items that could be used in the production of chemical and biological weapons.
They also mean the U.S. will oppose loans or other assistance to Russia by international financial institutions.
The export ban and financing restrictions are part of a package of sanctions imposed on Russia over the March 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer turned double agent for Britain, and his visiting daughter, Yulia. The pair were found unconscious on a park bench. They spent weeks in critical condition but recovered.
Berkshire Hathaway
profits rise by 17%
NEW YORK — Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, said Saturday that its second-quarter profit rose 17% as its gains from its investments rose.
Berkshire owns several companies, including BH Media, which owns the Greensboro News & Record. It also has major investments in well-known corporations, including soda company Coca-Cola Co. and iPhone maker Apple Inc.
Omaha, Neb.-based Berkshire said it had net income of $14 billion, or $8,608 per Class A share, in the April to June quarter. That’s up from $12 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share, in the same quarter a year ago.
Total revenue rose 2% to $63.6 billion.
Dog saves family
during house fire
NEW ALBANY, Miss. — A Mississippi man says the family dog saved him and his son from a house fire.
Marvin Foster of New Albany tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he was getting out of the shower Tuesday when Dudley the dog bumped the bathroom door and alerted him about a fire in the kitchen.
Foster got dressed and yelled to his son, Terrance, that they needed to get out of the burning home.
The two men escaped, but a wall fell and jammed the bathroom door, trapping Dudley inside. New Albany firefighters rescued the dog and gave him water and oxygen.
‘King of Random’ died
after glide chute failed
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Utah sheriff’s official says the creator of the YouTube channel “King of Random” shot video that showed his fatal paragliding crash and that it indicates the craft crashed quickly after its chute collapsed.
Washington County sheriff’s officials are investigating the death Monday of 38-year-old Jonathan Grant Thompson, whose videos of experiments and hands-on tips have been watched over a billion times.
Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told The Associated Press on Saturday that it appears a change of wind caused the paraglider’s chute to collapse.