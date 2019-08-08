CARACAS, Venezuela — The United States often takes a leading role in calling out the world’s most dangerous places, warning its people about the risks of traveling to countries that are at war, under terrorist threats, experiencing civil unrest or displaying significant anti-American sentiment.
The latest mass shootings have triggered a sharp role reversal, with three countries warning their citizens about the risks of traveling to the U.S.
Venezuela, Uruguay and Japan issued warnings to varying degrees following the deaths of 31 people over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. Each warning noted U.S. gun violence, and at least one was laced with a dose of political payback.
Without directly naming President Donald Trump, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro blamed the surge in violence on speeches emanating from Washington that are “impregnated with racial discrimination and hatred against immigrants.” It urges Venezuelans to postpone U.S. trips.
Countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands have not issued new warnings in recent days.
Forest fire prevention icon is turning 75
CAPITAN, N.M. — There will be 75 candles on his birthday cake and Smokey Bear still hopes none of them start a forest fire.
The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S. is being honored with birthday parties around the country this week, a celebration that includes a social media campaign to share his safety message.
“My friends at the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are counting on #OnlyYou to send in your videos to celebrate my 75th birthday!” Smokey urges residents on his official Facebook page, operated by the agency and nonprofit group. “Take a video singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, your pal Smokey Bear and use the hashtag #SingForSmokey.”
Besides the social media campaign, the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are using voices of CBS “Late Night” host Stephen Colbert, Al Roker of NBC’s “Today Show” and comedian Jeff Foxworthy with an animated talking Smokey on online videos.
Drivers stop to make way for dozens of ducks
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Dozens of ducklings have made a bid to create the world’s cutest traffic jam in a Maine city.
Even “Make Way for Ducklings” author Robert McCloskey couldn’t have envisioned a scene like the one in Biddeford on Wednesday. Biddeford resident Karen Ramunno captured the scene on video as a mother duck guided 45 ducklings across a five-lane road.
The mother duck shepherded the babies across in two waves, one of 22 and another of 23.
WCSH-TV reports the impromptu duckling parade brought traffic to a standstill in both directions. All made it across safely.
The adult duck was not likely the parent to all the young. One possible explanation for the abnormally large brood is that some bird species will group fledglings together to make it easier to care for them.