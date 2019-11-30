THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police arrested a 35-year-old homeless man Saturday on suspicion of stabbing three teens on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.
The man, whose identity wasn’t released, was detained in The Hague early Saturday evening and taken to a police station for questioning, police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said.
The victims, two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, were treated in a hospital and released late Friday. Police said in a statement that they didn’t know one another.
The stabbing occurred around 7:45 p.m. in an area teeming with shoppers and close to the city’s most popular nightlife centers.
Older activists join Hong Kong protests
HONG KONG — Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory.
The rally at a park downtown was among several peaceful gatherings by protesters this week to keep up pressure on the government amid a lull in violence following a local election victory by the pro-democracy bloc and the gaining of U.S. support for their cause.
A local band belted out songs to tell protesters that “the whole Hong Kong is supporting you.” Speakers reminded the crowd that it wasn’t time to celebrate and that the fight for real autonomy must persist.
The protesters are angry over creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong that they say is eroding their rights promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Polar bear cub born at the Columbus Zoo
POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo is celebrating the birth of a polar bear cub.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the cub was born early Thursday morning to 13-year-old Aurora.
The zoo says polar bear newborns have a low survival rate in their early weeks. Employees are monitoring the cub’s care using cameras in a private den area.
Officials say the cub has been nursing, and Aurora is attentive. The bears are expected to remain out of public view until spring.
Aurora has three surviving offspring from previous litters. Those bears now live at zoos in Utah, Maryland and Wisconsin.
The newest cub was sired by a 20-year-old bear named Lee. He was moved to Columbus from the Denver Zoo a year ago under a species survival plan recommendation.
Fire at wildlife park claims 10 animals
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — At least 10 animals have died in a barn fire that erupted at an Ohio wildlife park, officials said.
The blaze began Thursday evening at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton. Three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn were thought to be dead, fire officials said.
Springboks and bongos are types of antelope.
Officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped, The Toledo Blade reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No humans were injured.
The only person on the property at the time of the fire was a person who lived on the grounds, serving as a manager and gamekeeper, Danbury Township police officer Carolyn Demore said.
