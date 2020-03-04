WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate leaders and the Trump administration have reached an election-year deal to double spending on a popular conservation program and devote more than a $1 billion a year to clear a growing maintenance backlog at national parks.
The deal, announced Wednesday by senators from both parties, would spend about $2.2 billion a year on conservation and outdoor recreation projects and park maintenance across the country.
If approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, the bill “will be the most significant conservation legislation enacted by Congress in nearly half a century,’’ said veteran U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.
Alexander was one of 12 senators from both parties who hailed the bill at a news conference Wednesday. The breakthrough, which is supported by the leaders of both parties, came as Trump tweeted support for the proposal despite repeatedly trying to cut spending for the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund in recent years.
Chief justice upset by senator’s dig at justices
WASHINGTON — Çhief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday criticized as “inappropriate” and “dangerous” comments that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made outside the U.S. Supreme Court earlier in the day about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
Roberts was responding to Schumer’s remarks at a rally outside the court while a high-profile abortion case was being argued inside.
“You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said, naming the two appointees of President Donald Trump, according to video of the rally available online.
In a statement, Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman criticized Roberts, saying that “to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said” shows the chief justice “does not just call balls and strikes.”
Calls grow for providing Dems with protection
WASHINGTON — Topless demonstrators crashed a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada two weeks ago. On Tuesday, two animal rights activists rushed the stage where Joe Biden was giving a victory speech after a stunning primary triumph, and they were carried off, protest signs flailing.
Armed and seriously dangerous threats these individuals were not. But the breaches were concerning enough to prompt an online outcry that the Democratic presidential candidates be granted protection by the U.S. Secret Service. That demand was followed by a letter Wednesday from some U.S. House Democrats advocating more urgent action.
None of the Democratic candidates is yet under the protection of the Secret Service, in part because not one of the major contenders has formally asked for it. A request generally triggers the agency’s assessment of whether to provide protection to candidates, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss the issue.
The leading candidates in 2012 and 2016 all had Secret Service protection at this point in those races. Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, and Biden, a former vice president, emerged as front runners after Tuesday’s primaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.