CLEARWATER, Fla. — A private archaeology firm says it has discovered what appear to be about 44 graves from a long-forgotten African American cemetery under a Florida parking lot.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the firm, Cardno, used ground-penetrating radar to find the suspected graves. The firm was hired by the city of Clearwater and the Pinellas County School Board to conduct the search.
The school district owns the parking lot. Cardno also reported additional graves may exist under a nearby school district building.
The discovery is the third since August in which archaeologists have discovered lost African American graves in the Tampa Bay region.
British PM, girlfriend expecting a baby
LONDON — The patter of tiny feet is coming to Downing Street.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be married and expecting a baby in the early summer.
A wedding date wasn’t announced.
Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence when they moved in last year.
Pope cancels meetings, saying he has a cold
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold.
The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted participants at the end. .
The Vatican hasn’t said what exactly Francis has come down with, but he was coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass this week. — Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.