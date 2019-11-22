BOSTON — A former Boston College student pleaded not guilty Friday in her first court appearance on charges that she encouraged her boyfriend to take his own life in what prosecutors described as a toxic and abusive relationship.
Inyoung You, 21, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston after prosecutors say she voluntarily returned to the U.S. from South Korea, where she has been at least since the charges were announced in October.
You didn’t speak during the proceedings. She was taken into custody in handcuffs after the judge set her bail at $5,000. She posted bail soon afterward and was released.
Her next court date is in January, and her case won’t go to trial until November 2020.
Bolton says he’s back on Twitter after freeze
WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser John Bolton said Friday in a series of cryptic tweets that he’s regained control of his personal Twitter account, asserting the White House refused to provide access to it after he resigned in September, a charge President Donald Trump rejected.
Bolton and Trump clashed frequently on foreign policy and the president said the hawkish Bolton did not get along with others in the administration and was out of step with him on policy.
Bolton’s actions and words have been closely followed ever since, particularly concerning the House impeachment inquiry. Bolton has declined to testify unless a federal judge determines he can be compelled to testify against the White House’s wishes. But his attorney said Bolton was aware of “many relevant meetings and conversations” related to the Ukraine pressure campaign.
Bolton issued a series of tweets Friday that began with him saying he was glad to be back on Twitter and to “stay tuned.”
Supreme Court to hear case over no-fly list
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will take up the Trump administration’s bid to end a lawsuit filed by Muslim men who say they were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants.
The three foreign-born men claim in the lawsuit that their religious convictions led them to rebuff FBI agents who wanted them to inform on people in their Muslim communities. The men claim the agents then placed or kept them on the list of people prevented from flying because they are considered a threat.
The issue before the court is whether they can seek money damages from the agents under a 1993 federal religious freedom law.
The men have since been removed from the no-fly list. Arguments probably will take place in March.
